Keep beaches clean, free of encroachments: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking cognizance of media reports on encroachments along the Marina Beach and Loop Road, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Chennai Corporation to constantly monitor the beaches and keep them clean and free from encroachments. The court also expressed its concern as none of the beaches in the city or in the State came under the Blue Tag category.

Blue Flag certification is a global recognition of India’s conservation and sustainable development efforts. Several strict environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria have to be met for a beach to qualify for the certification, which is awarded by the Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, through video conference, told a two-member bench of justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh that special teams were involved in removing the encroachments.

Appearing for the Chennai Corporation, Additional Advocate General SR Rajagopal said following the court’s recent direction, a special team from the Corporation carried out an anti-encroachments drive and a total of 65 of them were removed. “A meeting was held with the fishermen associations of the respective locality so that no future encroachments come up. Most of the encroachers in the locality were fruit vendors and people involved in repairing nets, which were cleared,” he added.

As per the directions of the court, steps are also being initiated to use the two-acre land for the construction of a fish market complex, Rajagopal said. The bench, taking note of a media report on Tamil Nadu beaches not getting Blue Tag certification, directed the Corporation Commissioner to ensure that the beaches are kept clean.

The court also wondered whether Marina Beach will be opened to the public on November 1. Prakash said, “Reopening the beach will attract hordes of people and several precautions have to be followed prior to opening them. It is State government which has to issue the orders.” Rajagopal said only after holding a discussion with the government, the beach can be reopened. The court also directed Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to constantly carry out a drive along the beach to prevent encroachments. The court directed the Corporation Commissioner to file a comprehensive report on the market complex, foot overbridge, footpath and uniform carts for vendors.