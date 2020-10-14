Paint the town Neelam

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: That Ambedkar’s school of thought had its steady stream of takers is no news. Yet, it was only in the past few years — in the face of an unprecedented display of caste hegemony, sectarian politics, disregard for fundamental rights (and thereby, the Constitution) — that his life and work struck a chord with the common people. It allowed for the removal of his boxed-in image as the Father of the Constitution in the textbook nationalist narrative, presenting to the wider audience his prescient views on democracy and everything it holds dear.

Taking this discourse beyond the confines of social media and offering it a deeper platform is Neelam magazine. Bankrolled by Pa Ranjith and spearheaded by Vasugi Bhaskar, it was perhaps eloquently fitting to bring out the debut edition on the day Ambedkar led 3,65,000 followers into Buddhism. “Ambedkar’s philosophy begins from the point where he considers organic, indigenous narratives of the land to be the ones that yield solutions — both cultural and political — to its people.

Though he picked what he could from the philosophies of the world, it is this local perspective that comes through in everything from his work on the Constitution, his Buddhism, and the solutions he had to offer for various social causes. While people have accepted Ambedkar for his identity or political correctness, the question remains as to why his philosophy does not get treated as a central ideology for the politics of the land? Amid such reluctance, how do we take it forward? That is the core idea of the magazine,” explains Vasugi. Such an outlook is all the more relevant given that it is only recently that Ambedkar’s interpretations of a wide range of subjects and beliefs have become common knowledge.

While recent reckoning of the man and his work has been huge, Vasugi pegs the increased interest to the early 90s. The past few years have only offered a larger scale of understanding. Given the problems we face in the country, the decline of radical thinkers and the challenges put in the path of the ones left behind, we are able to associate all this with how visionary his ideas had been. This interpretation is bound to increase in coming years, he predicts. Through it all, Neelam plans to be around to document the shift. The 96-pages-long magazine will feature the works of leading Tamil writers (fiction and nonfiction) and scholars. Young writers will find a space in these pages as well.

“More importantly, we plan to feature an artist and the full scope of his work. Say for example, there is a painter, we’d look at everything from the nature of his work, his choice of medium to the politics of his work. In the case of abstract paintings, the common man barely understands what it represents. We want to take the artist’s ideology to the reader,” offers Vasugi. There will be interviews with people who remain obscure in the world of politics. The magazine will also register the presence of Ambedkarists lost to anonymity in their own little worlds.

All this and much more await the coming editions. But the plans don’t stop just there. Vasugi and team do not want to leave their work to the confines of read-and-throw monthly magazines. The idea is to allow it to become an integral part of your literary consumption. “It’s because we want this magazine to serve as an on-therecord document of contemporary times that we’ve compromised on nothing to bring this out, despite the financial constraints of this period.

Neelam will be on par with an English language art magazine; that’s not something you usually see with Tamizh magazines. Besides, we have preconceived notions of what a publication discussing art and subaltern politics should look and sound like. But, bringing these conversations in the language of mainstream media would serve as a witness to our times and a worthy addition to your bookshelf. This could then serve as a reference for the future, inspiring others to do even better.

This is the larger idea behind the magazine,” he shares. All this begins with Neelam’s debut edition today. Posterity will answer for the rest. The magazine will be launched by Pa Ranjith at 6 pm today. Copies will reach subscribers over the next five days. For details, visit: theneelam. com

