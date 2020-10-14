Seeds that satiate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s no coincidence that we are talking about pumpkin seeds in October. Because, Halloween. It’s the month when this round fruit/plant gets picked up by innumerable homes in America to be carved, baked and roasted. But that’s besides the point. A little research revealed to us that the seeds of this orange ball are a powerhouse of antioxidants and packed with nutrient offerings.

So, even while the US might be celebrating the pumpkin for decades, in India, we are now slowly catching up and giving it the attention it deserves. “Pumpkin seeds have always been used as a garnish for Indian sweets. It is only now that they are used in cooking or as a snack,” says dietician Dharini Krishnan.

Often found in packets of trail mixes, we are informed that the seeds from white to green once the husk is sifted. But don’t be deceived by its size because we are about to share the incredible benefits these tiny health bombs pack.

Consumption

Roast the seeds and consume two teaspoons to two tablespoons as a snack. Raw seeds can be ground and added to roti dough or dosa batter. Having two rotis or two dosas can satiate your hunger.

Antioxidant

They are antioxidants as they have vitamin E. This helps remove the free radicals from the body. They have polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are good for the heart when taken without added salt. As they are rich in fat, it can satiate hunger.

Alleviates constipation

Since the seed still has the green-coloured outer skin, it is rich in fibre and potassium. Fibre helps in alleviating constipation, potassium helps in controlling blood pressure.

Mineral-rich

The seeds are rich in magnesium and zinc; both play an important role in immunity function. Magnesium is also useful in reducing inflammation in the body. Inflammation is related to diabetes and heart disease. Free radicals are generated when the body is exposed to pollution such as diesel fumes or pesticides or insecticides or increased stress or wrong type of food habits. This happens because of excess oxidation. This leads to inflammation in the body. Antioxidants, in food items like pumpkin seeds, prevent free radical-induced tissue damage by preventing the formation of radicals, scavenging them, or by promoting their decomposition.

Healing the heart

By reducing the inflammation, it promotes heart health. The seeds also provide the right kind of fats, polyunsaturated fats, which is good for heart health. The potassium in these seeds helps in maintaining blood pressure and hence prevents strokes and other cardiac issues.

For a glowing skin

The unsaturated fatty acids in pumpkin seeds help in reducing the inflammation and production of acne on the skin. The oil from pumpkin seeds does not harm the skin in any way. As the seeds also contain vitamin E, zinc, the right fatty acids as well as antioxidants, they help dry and damaged skin to get back its healthy appearance.

Aids in weight loss

A hundred grams of pumpkin seeds has 19 grams of fat and protein and 54 grams of carbohydrate

out of which 18 grams is dietary fibre. Foods that are rich in good fat and protein will keep you full and not make you eat often. Hence, it plays an important role in maintaining satiety.

Restrictions

Those who have high potassium and high phosphorous levels should not consume too much of any seed. This also goes for pumpkin seeds.