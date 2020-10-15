AMMK treasurer and former TN MLA Vetrivel dies of COVID-19 in Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former MLA and AMMK treasurer P Vetrivel who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital here died on Thursday. The 64-year-old Vetrivel was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital on October 6 for Covid treatment and shifted to ICU on October 9.

"Former TN MLA and AMMK Treasurer Vetrivel who was under Intensive Care in Sri Ramachandra Hospital for Covid treatment expired at 18.40 hours today due to septic shock and other causes," a statement from the hospital said.

On Wednesday, the hospital said Vetrivel was on a ventilator and continues to be critical. Leaders of various political parties including DMK president MK Stalin and AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran condoled the demise of Vetrivel.

Vetrivel rose from the humble beginning and he was first elected as a councillor for Chennai Corporation in 1996 in a TMC ticket. Later, he joined AIADMK and he was elected as an MLA for RK Nagar assembly constituency in 2011 and he resigned his post in 2015 to enable former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to contest in the constituency. Again he was given a ticket from AIADMK for Perambur assembly constituency in 2016 and won and served as an MLA for the assembly constituency till 2017 September.

AMMK gen secy TTV Dhinakaran expresses grief over the demise of P Vetrivel, party treasurer @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/0BHnJvLdTm

— T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) October 15, 2020



Later, he was disqualified by the speaker of the assembly following which he and 17 other MLAs of AIADMK met the Governor of Tamil Nadu and submitted a representation to sack the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami from the post. Since then, he served as a loyal cadre of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and he served as a treasurer of the party since it launched and till his last breath.

DMK president MK Stalin stated in his condolence message, “He raised the issues related to downtrodden when he was an opposition leader of the Chennai Corporation when I was serving as Mayor of the Corporation and solved the issues.”

The press statement AMMK stated that the party flags would be hoisted at half-mast for the one week and the general secretary of the party TTV Dinakaran expressed his condolence over his demise. Besides, TMC president GK Vasan and others have expressed their condolences over the demise of P Vetrivel.