‘Sewage work delay causing mishaps’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Old GST Road in Tambaram are a worried lot. They claim that the long-pending underground sewage work in the area is leading to accidents. After the recent rains, the road has become slushy and pedestrians and motorist often fall, they said.

“About two months ago, S Bharathi Street was dug up for laying sewage pipelines. It is a vital road connecting Irumbuliyur East and Tambaram. If this road is blocked, motorists have to take a long detour,” said M Swathi, one of the residents.

After repeated appeals, officials visited S Bharathi Street on Sunday and began working on the potholes.

“Whenever we complain, they work for two days and then leave. This time, the officials must finish the work.

Moreover, every time the officials only cover the dug up parts of the road with concrete. When the road is not levelled, it only causes more accidents. They must ensure proper finishing,” said Gopala Krishnan, a resident. When contacted, an official said they have received the complaint and work is on. He said it will be finished by the end of the month.