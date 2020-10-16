STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Apollo Hospitals ready to administer 1 million Covid vaccines a day’

In a bid to tackle challenges in the delivery of Covid vaccines, once made available, to all people, Apollo Hospitals has announced that it is prepared to administer one million vaccines every day.

Executive vice-chairperson of the Apollo Group of Hospitals Shobana Kamineni

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle challenges in the delivery of Covid vaccines, once made available, to all people, Apollo Hospitals has announced that it is prepared to administer one million vaccines every day. The group will leverage its pan India web of healthcare facility to administer the vaccine, a release from hospital said on Thursday.

The hospital said that it has 19 medicine-supply hubs with cold chain facilities and will use it’s 70 hospitals, over 400 clinics, 500 corporate health centres and 4,000 pharmacies alongside its omni-channel digital platform to ensure largescale vaccine administration, the statement added.

“About 30 per cent of India is roughly 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy, which can guarantee safe and widespread reach of the vaccine, if required,” the statement said, adding that more than 10,000 Apollo employees are undergoing training and will be stationed at Apollo centres to administer the vaccine.

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, The Apollo Group of Hospitals, said in the statement, “As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be the safe and orderly delivery of doses for a population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable.

We are happy to share that Apollo Hospitals have been strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for up to 1 million doses per day.” Additionally, Apollo 24/7 will host a dedicated platform for all information related to the vaccine (http://bit.ly/CovidVaccineTracker), the statement said, adding that users will be able to register to receive constant updates about vaccines.

