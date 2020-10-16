STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 40 lakh foiled at Chennai airport

A total of 416 gm of gold worth Rs 21.8 lakh was recovered. He was arrested. In a separate case, Air Intelligence officers intercepted a person walking suspiciously.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle in gold worth Rs 40 lakh, according to a release on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, Abdul Rahman Khan (36) , who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted. He confessed to concealing bundles of gold paste in his rectum.

A total of 416 gm of gold worth Rs 21.8 lakh was recovered. He was arrested. In a separate case, Air Intelligence officers intercepted a person walking suspiciously. On being searched, a wallet was recovered in which gold plates and coins were found.

The man was identified as Avinash (28). He said that the wallet was handed over to him by a passenger, Mohammad Ghouse (26), with instructions to deliver it to him outside airport. He was taken to the parking area where the passenger was waiting. Both were apprehended. Four gold plates and two gold coins valued Rs 18.21 lakh were recovered.

