‘Dredging works at Pulicat lake to start soon’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that administrative sanction has been accorded for dredging the mouth of Pulicat lake, so as to open it permanently to ensure free flow of seawater.

The submissions were made after a plea was filed by a Tiruvallur resident, seeking direction to the State to dredge the mouth of the lake to ensure free flow of seawater into Pulicat lagoon, which is considered the second largest brackish waterbody in the country.

Special government pleader, J Pothiraj, submitted that a Government Order has been issued for commencing 11 projects, including opening of the lake mouth, at a total cost of Rs 133.58 crore funded through the NABARD.

The projects include the construction of a fish landing centre and protection works in Pudupattinam, Uyyalikuppam, Roachma Nagar, Thangachimadam, Chinnamedu and Koozhiyar. The dredging work, which costs Rs 26.85 crore, will be commenced in a month after getting final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, he added.

On August 10, the State had informed the court that the mouth of Pulicat lake could not be dredged and opened permanently due to the change in conditions like temperature and wind. However, on Thursday, the State submitted that the process for commencing the project has been completed and it is in the final stages of getting approval from the Union ministry. Recording the submissions, a division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh adjourned the hearing to November 25.