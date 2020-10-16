STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Faceless assessment by Customs delaying imports in Chennai

Importers say the bills of air consignments, which are usually cleared in 48 hours, get delayed by nearly five days; automobile, auto ancillary industries impacted

Published: 16th October 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Planes sit idle at the Chennai airport as all flights were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

Representational image. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The faceless assessment for customs clearances, which was introduced across the country to usher in transparency and cut red tape, is facing teething issues, delaying clearance of import consignments in Chennai. While the industry welcomed the introduction of faceless assessment, where in the bill of entry for imports would be assessed by a faceless-assessment group of customs officials from any port in the country, doubts still remain on its implementation.

Some of the industries which have been severely impacted are automobiles, auto ancillary and chemicals, according to industry sources. Importers said the bill of entry for air consignments, which is usually cleared in 48 hours, is being delayed by nearly five days. 

Regional chairman of Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation, Israr Ahmed, told Express that the pilot project, when implemented in Chennai and  Bengaluru, was sailing smoothly after some initial hiccups. However, when extended across the country, the delay was felt. 

He said that officials of Customs department with the designation of commissioner or chief commissioner could take steps to clear some urgent consignments manually. Stating that faceless assessment would be beneficial in the longer run, Ahmed hoped the Customs department would be able to resolve the issue soon. Balasubramanian Kandasamy, senior manager, Sanmina SCI India Private Limited said that the bill of entry for consignments that arrived on October 10 was still in the queue and the importers were unaware of whom to contact to speed  up the process.  

R N Sekar, secretary, Chennai Customs Brokers Association (CCBA), blamed simultaneous implementation of faceless assessment and the Customs (Administration of  Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020 (CAROTAR, 2020) for the current problem. Sekar felt officers at field level were not equipped to deal with the situation.

BC Datta, vice-president of Hyundai, said that initially Hyundai was facing problems due to faceless assessment, but now it has been resolved.  It is learnt that from October 1, around  86 per cent of imported commodities were brought under the purview of faceless assessment and by October 31, the entire imports would be brought under its purview. Meanwhile, CAROTAR,  2020, introduced last month, has brought in stringent requirements for importers enjoying Preferential Tariff Treatment (PTT).  This has also caused delays for importers, said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp