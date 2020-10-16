HC orders state to respond on marriage hall owners’ plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State on a plea moved by Tamil Nadu Kalyana Mandapam Owners Association challenging a Government Order (G.O.) dated March 23, directing them to refund advance money taken for bookings after March 24.

The owners claimed that Revenue Department officials and police officers have been putting pressure on them to refund all money to persons concerned during the pandemic period. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana asked the government to file a detailed report on the G.O. and the instructions provided to the marriage halls as part of the Covid-19 regulations.

According to the petitioner, marriage hall owners have been facing losses since March 24. “However, the government is asking us to refund all bookings that were made after March 16. Without taking note of the hospitality workers’ plight and the expenses pertaining to maintaining the marriage halls, the government issued the order,” the petitioner added.

The government counsel contended that it is the responsibility of the owners to return the money to persons concerned and the police are not supposed to interfere in the matter. The court issued notice to the State to reply on November 23.