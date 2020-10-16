Man strangles relative to death after rape, dumps body on riverbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a 35-year-old woman was found dead on a riverbed in Tiruvallur, a relative was arrested on the charges of raping and murdering her. The woman’s semi-naked body was found on Kosthalayaiyar riverbed on October 11, after her family lodged a missing complaint.

The deceased was engaged in rearing pigs. Police said the woman’s family told them that she had taken pigs for grazing but did not return even by late night. The pigs were, however, at the shed. The woman’s nephew Kumar used to accompany her sometimes. When interrogated, Kumar denied having met her that day, said police.

Upon detailed questioning, Kumar confessed to the police that he made sexual advances to the woman, but she refused. “As she screamed for help, Kumar sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Then he decided to kill her, fearing that she would reveal the incident to her family members,” said the police officer.

Kumar strangled the woman with her saree and then dumped the body on the riverbed before escaping with her four-sovereign gold chain to make it look like a robbery. The chain was later recovered from Kumar. A police team led by DIG Shamoondeswari and Tiruvallur SP P Aravindhan had visited the spot and conducted inquiries.

Man held for molesting daughter

Chennai: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the city police for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter in a drunken state on Thursday. According to the police, the class 7 girl was molested one month ago when her father returned home inebriated. Based on the complaint by the girl’s mother, the city

police arrested the man on Thursday under the POCSO Act.