A ‘moo’ing effort

CHENNAI: On a sunny Thursday afternoon, The Madras Pinjarapole on Konnur High Road was unusually busy. It was not just another working day for the residents here. They were socialising with their guests with loud moos and heavy nods.

After all, meeting humans is not on their daily agenda. So, here we were with six members from the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter for a special cause to feed our friendly cows and calves. Raising funds worth Rs 20,000, Renu Raheja, president of the chapter, along with Nisha Narang, secretary; Jaya Chugh, past president; Geeta Shroff, vice president; Neetu Lund, committee member; and Anju Mehra, committee member arranged this afternoon outing to feed the cattle with grass, husk, jaggery, laddoo and bananas ( f ree of pesticides). “The shelter is a haven for cattle.

We came here for the first time last month. We have come again because this month, Adhik, is an auspicious one, and it comes once in three years. What makes it more special is that it has come this year between the months of Shradh and Navaratri, and that happens only once in 100 years. Good deeds performed during this period will reap 100 times the benefit,” said Renu.

The Madras Pinjarapole was established in 1906. With 30 shelters, the goushala provides food, shelter, and care to 2,000 cows and calves. The goushala also houses 500 pigeons. A veterinary hospital with medicine dispensary is part of the campus to treat the animals when required. Extending their cause, the team also fed 10 kg of maize to the pigeons housed within the premises.

“The Madras Pinjarapole also supplies milk and manure to nearby areas. The quality of milk is good. The foundation has enough number of workers here to take care of the cows and calves. Milking cows have a yellow tag on their ears and are given special care. The foundation functions with donations from well-wishers. We will come here again in the future,” shared Renu.

For details, address: 383, Konnur High Rd, Otteri, Ayanavaram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600012