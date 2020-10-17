STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A ‘moo’ing effort

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, The Madras Pinjarapole on Konnur High Road was unusually busy. It was not just another working day for the residents here.

Published: 17th October 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Sindhi Ladies Chapter feeding the cows | R satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a sunny Thursday afternoon, The Madras Pinjarapole on Konnur High Road was unusually busy. It was not just another working day for the residents here. They were socialising with their guests with loud moos and heavy nods.

After all, meeting humans is not on their daily agenda. So, here we were with six members from the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter for a special cause to feed our friendly cows and calves. Raising funds worth Rs 20,000, Renu Raheja, president of the chapter, along with Nisha Narang, secretary; Jaya Chugh, past president; Geeta Shroff, vice president; Neetu Lund, committee member; and Anju Mehra, committee member arranged this afternoon outing to feed the cattle with grass, husk, jaggery, laddoo and bananas ( f ree of pesticides). “The shelter is a haven for cattle.

We came here for the first time last month. We have come again because this month, Adhik, is an auspicious one, and it comes once in three years. What makes it more special is that it has come this year between the months of Shradh and Navaratri, and that happens only once in 100 years. Good deeds performed during this period will reap 100 times the benefit,” said Renu.

The Madras Pinjarapole was established in 1906. With 30 shelters, the goushala provides food, shelter, and care to 2,000 cows and calves. The goushala also houses 500 pigeons. A veterinary hospital with medicine dispensary is part of the campus to treat the animals when required. Extending their cause, the team also fed 10 kg of maize to the pigeons housed within the premises.

“The Madras Pinjarapole also supplies milk and manure to nearby areas. The quality of milk is good. The foundation has enough number of workers here to take care of the cows and calves. Milking cows have a yellow tag on their ears and are given special care. The foundation functions with donations from well-wishers. We will come here again in the future,” shared Renu.

For details, address: 383, Konnur High Rd, Otteri, Ayanavaram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600012

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp