Conservancy works in four more Corporation zones to be outsourced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Conservancy works in four more zones of the Chennai Corporation will soon be outsourced. It was only recently the waste management in seven corporation zones was handed over to a Spanish firm named Urbaser SA and another firm named Sumeet Facilities.

The civic body is currently holding discussions with prospective bidders for handing over the operations in four zones. Addressing reporters here on Friday, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said conservancy works in 11 out of 15 zones would be brought under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model and only the works in remaining four zones — Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar — will be monitored by the civic body.

“Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur would come under the PPP model next,” said Prakash. He said that in the next four to five months, all the manually pedalled tri-cycles will be replaced with battery-operated vehicles to collect garbage.

“Our aim is to ensure 100 per cent automated vehicles in the next four-five months,” Prakash added. The performance of contractors would be evaluated by a third party and the salaries will be given to staff only after that. The third party will also monitor the way waste is collected.