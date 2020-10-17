Drunk driving: Motorists, public intercept model

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of motorists and public intercepted a car driven by a woman who was allegedly in an inebriated condition on Arcot Salai in Vadapalani on Thursday night. Even though a political functionary rushed to her rescue, the public made sure she was booked for drunken driving.

Identified as Vamsika, a model from Bengaluru, she was returning from a party. Some scared motorists chased the vehicle and intercepted it at Vadapalani.

“As the crowd gathered, Vamsika called someone over phone. Within sometime, a vehicle with the flag of a national party reached the spot. The man tried to take her, but the crowd stopped and asked her to apologise,” said the police.

On Friday evening, interacting with the media, Vamsika claimed that she just had a beer and had not caused any accident while driving. She claimed she was “targeted” because she was driving a Karnataka-registration vehicle.