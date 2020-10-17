STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Home prices have dipped this festive season 

With banks offering interest rates as low as 7%, builders are hoping for a revival in demand

Published: 17th October 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Your wish for a dream house may come true this festive season. With interest rates coming down to 7 per cent and banks offering lower EMIs, the time is perfect to buy a house, say builders and real estate  consultants.

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer,  Strategic  Consulting, India & Sri Lanka, Jones Lang LaSalle told Express “Sales have picked up substantially in recent months, which clearly demonstrates a stronger demand.” S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter,  says, “Buyers have time till  February to buy properties at affordable cost which could shoot up by  February as the prices of raw materials and labour cost will increase.” Interestingly,  buyers are preferring bigger homes.

Dr R Kumar, managing director of  Navin Housing and Properties, says that the preferences  for  bigger homes are high as interest rates have come down. “ I have sold 50 per cent more units in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.” Chennai may see a 20-25 per cent rise in sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 as against the third quarter when sales stood at  1,600 units, says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman of Anarock Property  Consultants.

Despite spiralling Covid cases in the second quarter residential sales rose significantly. This provides  sufficient reason to expect a significant increase during the upcoming  festive season, says Santhosh  Kumar.

You may get extra!
Industry sources reveal  that developers are offering a whooping eight to 10  per cent  discounts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp