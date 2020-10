By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A meeting to discuss plastic waste management was held here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by C Ponnaiyan, vice chairman, State Development Policy Council (SDPC).

Ponnaiyan said that to make Tamil Nadu free from plastic pollution and also to enforce the ban on single-use plastic, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has initiated measures like conducting awareness campaigns.

The meeting mainly discussed the implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended in 2018.