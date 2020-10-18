Intermittent rain likely for next 3-4 days in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief dry spell, rainy days have kick-started again in several districts across the State. The Met department has predicted intermittent rainfall for next 3-4 days.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kalakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts.

Between October 19 to 21, heavy rains are forecast at isolated places. A low- pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on October 19 and will become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

On Saturday, early morning showers brought down the day time temperatures significantly. The Met office said the sky condition in Chennai would be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours. “Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 27 degrees Celisus respectively.”

The current rainfall activity was due to the favourable wind pattern over north Tamil Nadu persisting with winds from north west and and a synoptic circulation in Bay of Bengal.

“The above wind pattern will persist for the next 3-4 days,” said weather blogger Pradeep John. On Saturday, several weather stations in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded good rainfall.