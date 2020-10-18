STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Intermittent rain likely for next 3-4 days in Chennai

After a brief dry spell, rainy days have kick-started again in several districts across the State. The Met department has predicted intermittent rainfall for next 3-4 days.

Published: 18th October 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Chennai monsoon

Representational image. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief dry spell, rainy days have kick-started again in several districts across the State. The Met department has predicted intermittent rainfall for next 3-4 days. 

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kalakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts.  

Between October 19 to 21, heavy rains are forecast at isolated places. A low- pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on October 19 and will become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

On Saturday, early morning showers brought down the day time temperatures significantly. The Met office said the sky condition in Chennai would be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours. “Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 27 degrees Celisus respectively.”  
The current rainfall activity was due to the favourable wind pattern over north Tamil Nadu persisting with winds from north west and and a synoptic circulation in Bay of Bengal.

“The above wind pattern will persist for the next 3-4 days,” said weather blogger Pradeep John. On Saturday, several weather stations in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded good rainfall. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rain
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp