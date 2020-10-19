STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shot by relative over dispute in Royapuram

A 27-year man was shot in the hand by a relative during a family dispute in Royapuram on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year man was shot in the hand by a relative during a family dispute in Royapuram on Saturday night. The 57-year-old accused also shot himself in the hand, by mistake. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm at an apartment on NRT Road in Royapuram. Syed Ibrahim Shah, the accused, owns a lodge on Angamuthu Street in Mannady.

It is said that he often quarrels with his wife Barakath Unnisa (40). Unnisa’s relatives who live in the vicinity often visit the house and try to mediate, said police. On Saturday too the couple had a fight and Shah called Unnisa’s nephew Ansarudhin (27) and yelled at him for interfering in his family matter. As the altercation escalated, they allegedly issued threats.

An irked Ansarudhin came with a friend, Mani, to confront Shah, who hid in the bathroom. When they knocked on the door, Shah came out with a gun in hand. He shot Ansarudhin in the hand with the licensed revolver and also shot himself, by mistake.

Ansarudhin rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Shah is undergoing treatment at a private hospital on on Greams Road. Both are out of danger, said the police. Royapuram police seized the revolver, eight bullets and two empty cases. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

