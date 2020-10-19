MGM hospital launches women’s speciality centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MGM Healthcare Hospital launched ‘Varam’, a dedicated women’s Super Speciality Centre on Sunday. According to a press release, the centre will provide adolescent health, gynaecological health, obstetric services to menopausal health and gynaec-oncology.

The centre will serve as a one-stop centre for comprehensive and holistic care. The centre was inaugurated virtually by actors Jyothika and Suriya, according to the hospital official source.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of MGM Healthcare Director Dr Urjitha Rajagoplan, Dr Arcot Jaishree Gajaraj, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and others, the release added.

The centre is backed by medical experts in the field of obstetrics and gyaecology, foetal medicine, neonatology and gynaec-oncology, with world-class medical equipment, dedicated operating suits, high-dependency unit, and level-III neonatal ICU, the release said.