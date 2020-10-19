Thank you for your expert opinion

By Express News Service

Dear Justice Chandru,

For more than four years you answered and advised on all kinds of legal questions from our readers in your weekly column Expert Explains.

Offering valuable solutions for decades-long property battles, clarifying queries on government policies and providing practical solutions to familial and civic issues, your words were a source of relief and hope for many readers. Team CE would like to thank you for your support in being associated with us all these years.

Justice k Chandru is a formar judge of the Madras High Court.