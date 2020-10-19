Trio behind chain snatching arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nolambur police on Saturday arrested three men who were allegedly involved in chain snatching activities across the city. As many as 26 mobile phones and two bikes were seized from them.

The accused were identified as S Ponnarasan (21), S Sabari (21) of Ayanambakkam, and G Akash Kumar (20) of Athipattu. The trio were secured based on a complaint by G Thangakumar (44) of West Mogappair. Thanagakumar’s phone was snatched by the bike-borne trio on September 2.

Police said they zeroed in on the suspects using the IMEI tracker. The police have seized 26 phones worth lakhs from them and two bikes they used to commit the offences. The trio was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

Similarly, Avadi police arrested two men for their alleged involvement in chain snatching crimes. The accused were identified as R Suresh (19) and B Rishi (19) of Thiruninravur and three mobile phones were confiscated from them.