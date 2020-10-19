Two men scoot away with cop’s bike and breathalyser in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men, who were stopped by the traffic police during an inspection for drunk driving, fled away with the breathalyser and a bike of a traffic sub-inspector in Perambur on Saturday night. Traffic sub-inspector Balamurali and two constables were involved in a vehicle check near Murasoli Maran Flyover in Perambur.

According to sources, at around 9.30 pm, they stopped a two-wheeler and asked the rider to blow into the breathalyser twice since the gadget showed varied results. As other vehicles started queuing up on the road for the check, the police asked the duo on the bike to wait aside and went ahead with their inspection.

A few minutes later, the police returned only to find the duo missing along with the breathalyser as well the bike of SI Balamurali. The traffic SI filed a complaint at Sembium police station and a case was registered.

In another case, Customs officials arrested two men for smuggling gold from abroad at Chennai Airport on Sunday. Nainar Mohammed (38) of Ramanathapuram and Abdul Kadhar Gilani (34) of Madurai, who arrived at the airport from Dubai in a special flight were intercepted and during interrogation, they admitted to have concealed the gold in rectum. About 457 gm of gold worth `24 lakh was seized from them.

