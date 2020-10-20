STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation adds one more green space

The variety of trees include mango, fig, jackfruit, plantain, gooseberry, lemon, pomegranate and guava. Shrubs and creepers will also be planted for beautification.

Published: 20th October 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to create green spaces in the city, the Chennai Corporation set up a Miyawaki forest in Madambakkam on Monday. On the first day, around 500 native saplings were planted in the area spread across 33 acres. 

“Back in 1946, one RM Alagappa Chettiyar donated his lands in Madambakkam to the city corporation. While a hospital for leprosy patients was built on one part of the land and inaugurated by former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the rest remained vacant,” said a civic body official. As encroachers started to occupy the land, the corporation took the call to plant 10,000 trees at a cost of `40 lakh. 

The variety of trees include mango, fig, jackfruit, plantain, gooseberry, lemon, pomegranate and guava. Shrubs and creepers will also be planted for beautification. “The reason for choosing native trees is that they will grow in a self-sufficient way,” added the official. The Corporation previously set up two Miyawaki forests at Kotturpuram and Valasaravakkam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp