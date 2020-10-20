Chennai’s daily count falls below 900-mark after two months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai, after experiencing a brief period of spike in Covid-19 cases, has recorded fewer than 900 cases for the first time in over two months, with 885 cases on Monday. As many as 1,236 people were discharged on the day. In August, the city recorded fewer than 1,000 cases after almost two months. However, after that, cases again spiralled, reaching up to even 1,400 in early October, before it began slipping down.

Presently, total number of active cases in the city has reduced to 12,285, while the number of people discharged climbed to 1,75,128, out of the total 1,90,949 cases. Active cases have come down in most of the city corporation zones, with Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Sholinganallur having 5 per cent or less than that of the active cases, while Alandur has eight per cent.

Overall, 92 per cent people have been discharged in the city, which is same as the State’s discharge rate of 92 per cent. Corporation officials said the surveillance mechanism of testing the population in vulnerable locations like markets and work places has resulted in cases coming down.

“Testing and treating the people from busy locations in the past one month has helped reduce the cases. We had a spike and now the cases are decreasing,” an official with the Greater Chennai Corporation’s public health department said.

The civic body has tested more than 16 lakh people, which is close to 20 per cent of the city’s population. In addition to this, the conduct of fever camps have been extended till 8 pm in all corporation zones. Also, vendors at Koyambedu market, who bring goods late at night, are tested between 10 pm and 6 am, as part of extended surveillance.