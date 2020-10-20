Seven-member female gang of thieves that targeted elderly women nabbed by Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested a seven-member female gang who allegedly diverted the attention of elderly women and escaped with their jewels and valuables in different parts of the city.

On October 8, K Sathya (60) of Sholavaram who was waiting at the toll plaza bus stop in Tiruvottiyur was approached by a group of women who after developing a conversation travelled along with her in a bus and escaped with her two-sovereign gold chain.

Similarly, two days earlier, B Kuppammal (70) of Korukkupet was returning home from Tondiarpet in an autorickshaw after withdrawing her pension money. One of the three women who boarded the share auto midway told Kuppammal that her gold chain had snapped. While Kuppammal removed the chain and kept it in a pouch along with the pension, she found the pouch missing after getting down near her house.

Based on similar complaints, Joint Commissioner (North) V Balakrishnan formed a special team to nab the gang.

Based on CCTV footage and a search of the crime records, police arrested four women identified as K Rani (28), R Thilaga (31), V Rajamani (49) and K Maria (33), all hailing from Thoothukudi district.

While 144 grams of gold jewels were seized from them, based on their inputs, three more accused identified as M Lakshmi (40) of Thoothukudi, T Usha (34) and S Irakki Ammal (27) were nabbed. A total of 48 grams of stolen jewels were retrieved from them.