Divining art from duality

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a string of not-so-accurate representations of those battling bipolar disorder on celluloid, including the Dhanush-starrer 3 and Ajith Kumar-starrer Nerkonda Parvai, it was Amazon Prime’s anthology series Modern Love— based on the eponymous column in The New York Times — that brought a certain sense of respite and resonated with many viewers for its normalisation of bipolarity. The arresting episode, Take Me as I Am, Whoever I am, showed a slice of life of a young, bipolar entertainment lawyer, swinging from lows to highs and back again.

When she finally confides in a coworker and is given a lending ear, she says, “I feel like an elephant has taken one of its feet off my chest.” While the accurate portrayals of mental illness are still few and far between, Anne Hathaway’s character set out a powerful example of the mental illness, opening dialogues around it.

Yet, despite the steaming conversations, for many with the disorder, acceptance from society, friends and family remains a far-fetched dream, pushing them to the margins, making the fight a lonely one. 51-year-old Shyam Sundar, who was diagnosed with the condition around 15 years ago, has been treading a similar thorny path. Wading through adversities, which included a career slump and strained relationships, he has now found solace in art — piecing his life together, one colourful stroke at a time. “Art has always been a part and parcel of my life.

But, never did I think that it would become a source of sustenance and therapy,” shares the selftaught artist, who for the past nine-odd months has been creating, sharing and selling his artwork on his Facebook page. After years of dabbling with multiple jobs, the Pharmaceutical Science graduate called it quits from the conventional workforce, owing to his deteriorating mental health and the inevitable burnout due to lack of support. “I was never able to hold on to one job for long due to the condition. With swinging phases — between depression and hypomania — medications and the eventual tiredness of it all, it was very hard to work in a conventional setup,” he says.

‘He looks normal, how can he be bipolar?’, ‘He is an intelligent man, this is just an excuse to escape from responsibilities’, ‘you are just cursed’…over the years, Shyam has been at the receiving end of comments laced with toxicity and vileness. “It’s unfortunate that people don’t understand the internal turmoil a person with the condition goes through. From handling every high and low phase, managing medical expenses to dealing with relationships that refuse to be empathetic towards you, it is difficult.

Coupled with bipolar, my anxiety and panic disorders make it much harder to go about doing even daily chores. The treatment meted out to mental health patients is either apathy or absolute pity. One should understand the struggle and empower them, thus making them feel dignified, resulting in increased productivity,” offers Shyam, who credits his sister and her family, and his cousin brother for being his biggest support system. “I shell out close to Rs 5,000 per month on my medication.

Since my earnings are limited, I started thinking about how to sustain a livelihood. A few months ago, when I visited my sister and her family, we put our heads together and that’s when we had an epiphany — I was good at art; so we thought, why not tap it!” he tells. And thus began a new journey. Artworks of flora, picturesque landscapes to gardens — Shyam’s creations have been oozing colour and positivity.

“I love working with vibrant colours. It reduces my anxiety and sometimes frees me from the depression. Drawing flowers gives me the extra quietness and has a healing streak. On days when I can handle not-so-vibrant colours, I create black and white artworks or pen and ink drawings. I often dabble in soft pastels...I like the rich colour tones they give.

Since mood swings — from depressive lows to manic highs — are common, I try to work on art pieces that don’t take more than a day to complete,” explains the creative, who enjoys the works of artists Jackson Pollock and Vincent Van Gogh, who incidentally are also known to have displayed symptoms of bipolar. Supplementing his income with the art he makes and sells, and curating art classes for those interested, Shyam has been taking every day as it comes. “There have been times when I have wanted to end the struggle.

But, I have been able to overcome those feelings. Art has helped me overcome some tough times and stabilised me. I feel more comfortable now…it has given me a sense of identity. Most times, bipolarity often induces a sense of low self-esteem. But now, my creative streak tells me that I am capable,” he shares. Expressing the emotions of life through his vivid paintings and drawings, Shyam says he wants to actively campaign about the condition and create awareness.

“Every conversation matters. With no institution that will take care of people with the condition or provide jobs, we have to raise our voice. We should stop suffering in silence,” he adds. Shyam is currently looking for investors to back his artistic endeavour.

For details, visit Facebook page Artofshyam or call: 7358510639