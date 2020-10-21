STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering counselling: Nearly 21.5K seats allotted

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2020 committee has released the provisional allotment for the second round of general counselling on Tuesday.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Anna University administration and Higher Education department at loggerheads about conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission.| (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Of the 22,903 candidates called for the second round of counselling, only 13,120 (57 per cent) students were allotted seats. Further 295 students, from the first round, had been allotted seats after participating in the counselling for the second time.  The remaining have either failed to make initial payment or did not get a preferred seat.

Of the 12,263 called for the first round, 7,510 (61 per cent) were allotted seats at the end of that round. So far, a total of 21,422 seats have been allotted for candidates from the first two rounds of counselling and from those in the special reservation category including sports, disabled and children of ex-servicemen quota.

The second round was for students who scored aggregate marks between 174.75 and 145.5  or have secured ranks between 12,264 and 35,167. The third round of choice filling will begin from Wednesday. It will be for candidates who have secured marks between 145 and 111.75 or have been ranked between 35,168 and 70,300.

The tentative allotment for the third round will be issued on October 22 and provisional allotment will be issued on October 24. This year 1,61,877 seats are available for engineering counselling in 458 colleges. It is 11,063 seats lesser compared to last year.

