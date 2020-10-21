Moneywise from Manjari

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the age of instant information, there’s nearly no news that we do not have access to. Yet, finding it in the context of our way of life — at once limiting and all encompassing — doesn’t come easy. This is all the more true for things filed under the label of ‘economics’. You need to know where to look, and it often comes with the understanding that you’re already familiar with the subject at hand. When you do land on that money pot, chances are it’s not in vernacular.

If you’ve been down this road to futility, here’s some good news. Econfinity — a research venture with an aim to create a dialogue on issues pertaining to economics, finance, and public policy — is fast becoming the answer to your search. It’s YouTube channel has its founder and editor, Manjari Balu, doling out the basics of the latest economic concern in Tamizh for the benefit of the average citizen. From explaining the mechanics of Bitcoin and demystifying the stock market as an investment option to laying out the issues around GST and giving you a run-down on GDP, she does it all.

“One thing I’ve made sure is to keep it more current and relevant. For example, I picked up GST as a topic because it’s something that people should know. This is information that might miss the radar because it is not something that is going to directly affect us. It also has a lot of political implications. There is a common idea among people to keep politics and economics separate.

But I think that all of these (economic) decisions are important and everyone should be aware of them to make good political decisions,” explains the 23-year-old. While her videos offer complex theories and operations in layman terms, she thinks it is important that every person understands the terms and jargons that come with the territory. She also makes it a point to keep the discussion Tamil Nadu-specific. “I keep getting advice to do more videos about international issues.

But I am looking at the whole economic machinery from the south Indian/ Tamil Nadu point of view,” she says. With this as the goal, her 10-minute videos address the latest dev e l o pme n t s — what’s the issue, how is it going to affect us and why we should be aware of it. The payback has been quite satisfactory, it seems. That people have come back to extend the discourse beyond the video is the only thing that keeps her going, she shares. “I do get a lot of conversations, in terms of people asking me to make a live video on certain topics. People reach out to me on Facebook.

While YouTube is one of the pillars, I’m also building Econfinity as a brand for the website. There, I am focusing on a global audience. We have a collaboration with multiple finance journals and think tanks from abroad,” she reveals. The plans only get bigger from there. While the means of getting there are still evolving, the core vision of the brand is to bridge the gap between academia and the people. In the first step towards that goal, she wants to engage students through her website.

“We’ll be putting up a lot of researched content and analysis on money finance, international investment and trade, development, public policy and technology. It is a multi-disciplinary approach. I’m trying to get more people to contribute to this. I also try to present economic theories in a simple format so it helps students preparing for an exam,” she explains. Her website now hosts the latest on the country’s inflation. She is set to follow that up with an explainer video too. After all, you can only get there one essay, one video at a time. Follow Econfinity YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.