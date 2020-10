By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, called on Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and condoled the death of his mother Thavusayammal.

Paying tributes to the portrait of the deceased, placed at the Chief Minister’s residence, the Prince expressed his sympathy.

In a statement, he said, “I can well appreciate what a great loss this must be to you, at this hour of grief. We hope that time will soon heal this sorrow.”