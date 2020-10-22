STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Egyptian onions sell like hot cakes as shortage continues

Almost 80 per cent of the 27 tonnes of Egyptian onions  which arrived yesterday were sold out, said a trader.

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

People buying onions at Farm Fresh consumer outlet in Chennai | R Satish Babu

People buying onions at Farm Fresh consumer outlet in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the prices of Indian onions breached Rs 100 a kg, there were more takers for the ones from Egypt. Almost 80 per cent of the 27 tonnes of Egyptian onions which arrived yesterday were sold out, said a trader.

“There had been a huge demand for Egyptian onions due to the price surge. The onions were priced at Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market while the retail market was selling it for Rs 70 to Rs 75 per kg,” added the trader.

However, the traders refused to comment on when the next consignment will arrive. Indian onions will continue to be costlier over the next two to three months as the producing states are battling rains and pest menace.

As many as 90 per cent of crops in neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains. This has left Chennai in a lurch as the city consumes a large quantity of onions per day.

Meanwhile, traders held a meeting with officials on reopening Koyambedu wholesale market entirely. It is learnt that a decision on this will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
onions Egyptian onions
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp