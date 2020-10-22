If prices rise further, government may sell onions at ration shops: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju on Wednesday said steps would be taken to sell onion through ration shops if the price hike continues.

The Tamil Nadu government had signed an agreement with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited for supplying 150 metric tonnes and hence the State would be getting a sufficient quantity soon.

Launching sale of big onions at Rs 45 per kg. through the Farm Fresh outlets in Chennai, the Minister said requirement of big onions in TN stands at around six lakh metric tonnes per year and for small size onions it is four lakh metric tonnes.

‘Don’t enforce farmer-related Acts’

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the AIADMK government not to enforce the three farmer-related legislation enacted recently by the Centre as they were against the farmers interest.

Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri demanded the State government to enact legislation to cushion the farmers from the ill-effects of the Central legislation, on the lines of the Bills passed by the Punjab and Rajasthan governments.

Alagiri, in a statement here, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should convene a special session of the State Assembly to enact legislations to protect the farmers from the impact of the three Central legislation.