Man hacked to death over affair with married woman in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was hacked to death by a four-member gang in Thoraipakkam on Tuesday night. According to the police, Raghu (24), an autorickshaw driver from Kannagi Nagar is married to Vinodhini (22).

Raghu’s friend Karthik, also an autorickshaw driver from Mylapore, used to visit his house often. Allegedly Vinodhini and Karthik were in a relationship, said the police.

“Last year, Vinodhini left home and went to live with Karthik. Raghu who was on a week’s vacation to Ooty, found out about this, and brought her back. He had warned Karthik, but he kept visiting Vinodhini,” said the police officer.

“On Tuesday night, when Karthik reached his house, Raghu and three of his friends hacked Karthik with machetes.” Kannagi Nagar police registered a case and arrested Deena (19) and Jayaraj (19) and have launched a hunt for Raghu and another person. Further investigations are on.