MK Stalin urges Governor to give assent to 7.5 per cent quota Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging him to give assent to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

Stalin has also called upon Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to launch an agitation against the delay in giving assent to the Bill. “The DMK is ready to join hands with the AIADMK in this agitation for establishing State government’s rights,” Stalin said in a statement.

The DMK chief, in his letter to the Governor, recalled that his party had supported the Bill in the Assembly and it was passed unanimously on September 15.

“In light of NEET results announced on October 16, the government school students could benefit from the reservation in this academic year itself, if the assent to the horizontal reservation Bill is given immediately,” Stalin said.