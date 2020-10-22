NEET: Government school students to benefit soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: History is in the making in the State, with as many as 303 government school students set to make it to medical college, School Education Minister, KA Sengottiyan said.

The minister said this while addressing media on the sidelines of an event to distribute recognition certificates to private and government aided schools in Tiruchy.

Sengottiyan said, “All 303 government schools students will be able to get admission in medical colleges this year as per the 7.5 per cent reservation.

Very soon, a very happy news will come to the state.” The minister’s comments assume significance as pressure is mounting on TN Governor to give assent to Bill which allots 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical admission.