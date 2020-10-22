STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Police Commemoration Day: 264 bravehearts in Khakhi remembered

As many as 264 police personnel who lost their lives from September 1 last year till August 31 of this year were remembered.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

DGP JK Tripathy paying tributes to martyred policemen on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

DGP JK Tripathy paying tributes to martyred policemen on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP) JK Tripathy lead police officers, defence staff and retired police officers in paying tributes to personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

In the campus of DGP’s office on Kamarajar Salai, Tripathy placed a wreath and paid respects to the personnel at Martyrs’ Column. He was followed by former national security adviser MK Narayanan, Lieutenant General P N Rao, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharath Area, Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, Inspector General S Paramesh, Commander of Coast Guard Region -East, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Chennai District Collector R Seethalakshmi and other officers.

As many as 264 police personnel who lost their lives from September 1 last year till August 31 of this year were remembered. At the martyr’s column, stone slabs with the pictures and names of the deceased were set in a row.

The pictures of inspector Periyapandian, who was killed in Rajasthan in 2017, SI Wilson who was killed by extremists in Kanniyakumari and constable Subramaniam who died when an accused threw a country bomb in Thoothukudi were placed along with their names.

Kavitha, wife of S Balamurali, inspector, who succumbed to Covid-19, the family of police who laid their lives during the pandemic also participated and paid respects to the departed souls.The solemn occasion drew to a close with gun salute by the Armed Reserve Police personnel.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of CRPF personnel who died at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops in 1959.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commemoration Day Police Commemoration Day
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp