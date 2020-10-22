Traders told to ensure social distancing in shops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Communicable diseases that are common during the rainy season are less this year, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Radhakrishnan said, from January around 1,800 dengue cases were reported against around 8,000 in the same period last year.

The Health Secretary also instructed traders to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the festival season.

He visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and appreciated the doctors who have been carrying out regular surgeries during the pandemic. He also visited a patient from Manipur, who sustained stab injury and underwent surgery at the hospital.