A new sparkle at Anna Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kirtilals opened its second showroom in Chennai at Anna Nagar. To celebrate the launch, Kirtilals has announced a special offer of Rs 7,000 off per carat on diamond jewellery, till October 31. They have also announced a COVID-19 healthcare policy with an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh across all its showrooms. Customers can walk into their nearest showroom for further details.

The new showroom will offer an exclusive range of intricately designed diamond jewellery with personalised shopping experience, to fulfil the aspirations of jewellery lovers with both traditional and contemporary tastes. Here, you can find diamond jewellery crafted for different occasions.

This state-of-the-art jewellery showroom will be a sparkle in for residents in Anna Nagar and nearby areas. Speaking at the launch, Suraj Shantakumar, director – business strategy, Kirtilals, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to launch our second showroom at Chennai.

We aim to provide a unique jewellery shopping experience with a world-class retail ambience and personal interaction for our customers. We, at Kirtilals, place our customer’s trust on top, and put all efforts to ensure the best quality, design and service, which are simple but very effective tenets, on which our brand was built upon. This new showroom will provide easy access and convenience to our new and existing customers across Anna Nagar.” The new showroom is located at No.43 C, Second Avenue, Anna Nagar.

