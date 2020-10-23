Chennai: 17-year-old boy steals Rs 7.5 lakh from doctor for PUBG

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy from Chennai allegedly stole Rs 7.5 lakh from a doctor using his bank details and OTPs to buy new mobile phones and buy premium packs in online games like PuBG and Freefire. The complaint has been withdrawn and police let the boy go after a warning.

According to the police, the 76-year-old victim is from Anna Nagar. Since his children are out of the State, the man stays alone. A maid and her son lives in the first floor of the house, said the police. “The boy who studied in a private school helped him to go out and was always at hand to provide guidance with using gadgets,” said the police officer.

The boy had allegedly collected details of the man’s credit card while helping with online transactions.

“The boy, a PuBG addict, used the card to purchase premium packs in the game and used the same to book for championship games. In order to play the game without any hassles, he purchased mobile worth Rs 30,000 and used it only for the game,” said a police officer.

He also purchased mobile phones for his friends. The incident came to light recently when the doctor checked his bank statement and found at least Rs 7.5 lakh was gone over the past one year. He approached the Anna Nagar Cyber Cell.

The boy confessed when the police found messages of PuBG purchases in his mobile. However, the doctor withdrew the complaint saying that he did not want to spoil the life of the boy. The police seized the mobile phones.