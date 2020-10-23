STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai’s wettest day this year, 65 mm rain in 2 hrs

Low-level trough is likely to form, bringing rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu; more showers are likely in Chennai today

Intense showers which lashed the city for a couple of hours on Thursday afternoon flooded several arterial roads. A scene at Mahalingapuram | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an intense bout, Chennai witnessed its highest single-day rainfall in the year on Thursday. A substantial 65 mm rainfall was recorded, most of which was received within a couple of hours in the afternoon, accompanied by heavy thunder and lightning. Caught by surprise, the city roads came to a standstill for a short while as water flowed freely on arterial roads.      

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue for the next 2-3 days in North Tamil Nadu, said N Puviarasan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre. “Unlike on previous occasions, Chennai was the ‘hotspot’ for intense rainfall on Thursday,” said weather blogger Pradeep John. Similar rains can be expected on Friday and Saturday too, he added. 

Motorists wade through a water-logged road on Poonamallee High Road
following heavy rain on Thursday | Martin Louis

Showers varied from one location to another

The downpour varied from one location to another. While suburbs of Poonamallee and Chembrambakkam received only about 9mm, central areas such as Nungambakkam, Mogappair, Anna Nagar, KK Nagar and Royapettah received as much as 60mm. "Similar rains can be expected on Friday and Saturday," said Pradeep John.

The depression looming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify, said experts. "It would cross West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Islands and Khepurpara by Friday afternoon," said Puviarasan. "Subsequently, a low-level trough is likely to form along the coast, which would bring rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu," he said. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Vellore, coastal Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry over the next couple of days.

Chennai city will receive more showers on Friday, sources said. Meanwhile, Corporation officials said their staff were involved in desilting stormwater drains in major parts of the city round the clock. "Amphibian vehicles have been deployed in canals prone to waterlogging and stagnant water from subways will be baled out once traffic flow reduces in the night," an official said.

Areas like Ramapuram, Pallavaram, Old Washermenpet, Parrys, Tambaram witnessed water-logging, posing a tough time to road-users. Only two days ago, Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani had instructed the Corporation to quickly desilt waterbodies to conserve rainwater.

About 130 to 210 waterbodies identified for rejuvenation were desilted. Earlier, the minister had set a November deadline for all stormwater drain and waterbody rejuvenation projects. However, work got stalled for over five months due to the pandemic and resumed only in October.

Water enters children’s hospital after downpour
Chennai: After heavy downpour on Thursday, rain water entered ‘A’ block building of the Government Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital, Egmore. According to a senior doctor, the water entered at 5.10 pm and by 5.30 pm, it was cleared with the help of hospital staff and PWD staff. A hospital worker said, “Water entered the ground floor where blood bank, dispensary, yoga centre and telephone exchange room is situated. Only people use the corridor to go to OP unit and also to X-ray room. There are no wards in the corridor,” the worker added.

