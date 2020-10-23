Express Group awards meritorious students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Express (Madurai) Group Employees’ Welfare Fund has selected three meritorious students, who excelled in class 12 State Board exams for the academic year 2019-20, for cash awards.

The winners are NM Lochana, d/o N Murugan from packing; S Kalaivani, d/o S Saravanan from general accounts and G Ravikumar, s/o K Gopalakrishnan from despatch.

They were given cash prizes of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The prizes were handed over by senior general manager Siddarth Sonthalia, CEO Lakshmi Menon and DGM (HR) Malini Saravanan.

Due to the pandemic, the prizes were handed over to the parents on Thursday. The event was organised by Welfare Fund secretary SM Nagarajan.