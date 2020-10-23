Five girls to showcase talent in Korean Cultural week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ‘Indianize’ K-Pop Song and dance by the youth of India, instead of following Korean K-Pop celebrities, the The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai have zeroed in on five girls who will showcase their talent through their self-made virtual tutorial classes for a period of five weeks, starting Friday.

Sponsored by the Korean Consulate, the five girls will share their journey with K-Pop, love and passion towards Korea, and introduce own techniques on K-Pop singing and dancing. K-pop contests conducted nationwide led to the union of this group of 1st award winning girls who hail from different life experiences.

Rhea Rajkumar, 3rd year MBBS student at Madras Medical College, who first introduced to K-Pop when preparing for NEET in 2017, has won Chennai Regional Round of Changwon World K-Pop Festival 2018 and 1st award of Online K-Pop Dance Competition by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai.

Sruthi R, Postgraduate in Business Economics who connected K-Pop to Indian classical music, is the singing competition winner of Chennai Regional Round as well as First India Runner-up of Changwon K-Pop World Festival 2018. Subiksha Priyal is the online solo dance winner from Chennai Regional Round of Changwon K-pop World Festival 2020.

Sindhoo Dhana, the finalist of 2016 changwon K-Pop Chennai, working in Accenture as software engineer was accidentally introduced into K-Pop and got attracted to vocal techniques used by K-Pop Singers since then. Jeson Dagam from Arunachal Pradesh, introduced to Korean culture watching K-Dramas, has won 1st prize on Korean food fest dance competition 2017 and 2018.

Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General, introduced this five-week Korean cultural week event with Indian youngsters leading the 21st century to be dominated by India. The Consulate would support weekly 36 energetic audience who share Consulate’s tutorial videos on their own Facebook or Instagram or add comments on these tutorial videos, with premium pens worth Rs 1500 or K-Pop Star posters such as blank pink by drawing lots.

Screenshots to be sent to Consulate Cultural email on K_culture.chennai@yahoo.com to win the gifts. Videos available on Instagram @dream___kpop or YouTube @Dream Kpop 2020.