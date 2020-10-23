Gold worth Rs 6 lakh seized at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs on Thursday seized gold worth Rs 6 lakh at Chennai airport. Based on intelligence inputs, Air Intelligence Unit sleuths intercepted Keedir Naina Mohamed (50) of Pasipattinam, Tamil Nadu, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight IX-1644.

On persistent questioning, he confessed to carrying gold paste in his rectum. After a personal search, two bundles of gold paste were seized and on extraction, 94 grams of 24k purity gold was recovered.

Further, a 20-gram gold cut bit was recovered from his tourser pocket. Overall, 114 grams of gold valued at Rs 6 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Further investigation is under progress, according to a release.