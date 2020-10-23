In dramamurthy’s universe

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Famous Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde regarded theatre as the greatest of all art forms — “The most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being,” he noted.

Eighty-two-year-old veteran theatre artiste Sundaresan ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy, who recently made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s first Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kalai, comes from this school of thought.

“Nothing is more satisfying than soaking in the audiences’ reaction in real-time. It could be the applause, the sighs, the sounds of people clicking their tongues, and even the silence that speaks volumes. I have been witness to the joys of dramas from the 50s. So it’s hard and impossible to take away the ‘drama veriyan’ in me,” says ‘Kathadi’, who has been soaring high in the theatre scene for over six decades.

Taking the leap

An eternal learner with an experimental streak, when the opportunity to play the role of a father to three daughters (played by Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan) and husband to a wife (Komalam Charuhasan) in a state of coma, in actor-filmmaker Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s segment, Coffee, Anyone?, in the anthology series, came up, the founder of the theatre production house, Stage Creations, tells us that he couldn’t but agree. “Times are changing and with it, the mediums.

I believe that there needs to be a balance in everything we do and I have never seen any harm come out of trying new things. If we try and it turns successful, then you take pride in it and if it doesn’t, you pat yourself for leaping and move forward. I believe in taking a positive approach in life,” he shares, recalling how the script was discussed over extensive WhatsApp calls with Suhasini before the shooting was rolled out and executed with a minimal cast and crew in three days.

“This opportunity was unexpected. Charuhasan, who was originally supposed to portray the father’s role, couldn’t be a part of the project due to an injury. So, when I was approached, I agreed. Since I’ve known most of the cast members for years now, to me, it felt like shooting with my family. The shooting process was extremely comfortable, fascinating and most importantly, safe! Indha Corona nerathle adhu mukiyamache! (That is important in these Corona days) I was given my own make-up sets to ensure safety, the place was sanitised and we were precautious throughout. I’ve been humbled by the appreciation my role has been receiving,” tells the artiste, who isn’t new to the words ‘Lights, camera, action!’

Ease in arts

Four years ago, when we caught up with the octogenarian for an interview to discuss his 60th year in theatre, he detailed how back in the day, ‘cinema pugazh’ was a necessity in showbiz. “Though I was not inclined towards acting in movies, the inevitability pushed me to do it,” he said. But cut to the present, Ramamurthy is a master juggler, who straddles performing in theatre, cinema and television with equal ease. “I am grateful for every opportunity that comes my way.

During the lockdown, like everyone, I too realised the uncertainties of life and how we take certain things for granted. For instance, every evening, I used to leave home and attend dramas, kathakalakshebams or kutcheris. I had to watch at least one drama a day to sleep peacefully! But the lockdown pressed pause on it. Who would have imagined? Now, at home, I supplement it by reading books and chalking new concepts for Stage Creations’ plays,” says the performer, who slips into any role with ease, transporting the audience to ‘dramamurthy’s’ universe.

During the lockdown, the Stage Creations ‘family’, has been dabbling and experimenting in the digital space to beat the social distancing and stayhome protocols. “Delving into the digital space and embracing technology is inevitable and I am warming up to the idea. It has been advantageous in these trying times. The script for the skits and short films are written by SL Naanu; everything — from the timing, cut dialogues, reactions and body language and expressions are explained to artistes individually, we shoot our bits at home and send it for editing.

It’s been an interesting process. I am glad that I am learning new things even at 82,” he shares, adding that he prefers leaving the reins in younger hands. “To mentor, be part of the production and to act with the younger generation has given me several takeaways — ones that I need time to reflect upon. We are ever-evolving and so am I,” he says.

Besides focusing on churning digital content, Ramamurthy will soon be seen in a Tamil soap on Zee 5. “I’ve just started venturing out for shoots. This period has given me time to think of new ideas for our stage plays too. Our focus will continue to be on educating and entertaining our audience… the show will continue when the curtains raise,” he remarks.