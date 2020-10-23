Omni buses steer away from distancing norms?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the health department’s warning that people should maintain caution during the festival season, and prevent a repeat of the post-Onam surge in Kerala, physical distancing norms are being flouted in private omni buses. The buses have been operated with full capacity during weekends.

Screenshot of an online booking

app shows all seats of an omni

bus being available for reservation

| Express

Surprisingly, all the seats and sleeper berths in both AC and non-AC omni buses were made available for booking through online and mobile apps such as ‘redBus’.

The government norms restrict the carrying capacity of buses to less than 60 per cent. Particularly, in AC seater-cum-sleeper buses which have double sleeper berths and one-plus-one (1+1) seating layout, commuters are allowed to book tickets for all the seats and berths.

These buses have a seating capacity of 34 to 44. This violation of physical distancing norms not only puts commuters at risk of contracting Covid, but also leaves their contacts and family members vulnerable, say passengers.

However, omni bus operators blamed the shortcomings of the ticket booking software and claimed that occupancy levels in buses still remain at less than 60 per cent.

A Anbalagan, General Secretary, All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association said the average occupancy level in omni buses is 57 per cent during weekdays and stood at 78 per cent last Sunday only. “Commuters who travel with friends and family members prefer double berths because of which one of the berths is not blocked online. The ticket booking software is being upgraded. We provide single sleeper berths as well,” he said.

Anabalgan added that only 500 buses are being operated ahead of Ayutha Pooja, while last year, 2,700 buses ran during the same period. “We are trying our best to ensure that buses are operated as per government guidelines,” A section of omni buses resumed their operation recently after the State government waived off six months’ road tax for over 917 omni buses registered in the State.

However, major bus operators are yet to resume services demanding government’s nod for running buses with full capacity. Meanwhile, commuters alleged that scarcity of SETC buses bound for Chennai from Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and other towns forced them to opt for omni buses. A Bakiyaraj of Malaikottai, Tiruchy said, “SETC is yet to resume most of its services.

Omni bus timings have been tweaked in such a way that they are operated when government bus services aren’t available around midnight.” When contacted, transport officials said it’s up to the local bodies and health department to ensure physical distancing in private buses. “If any specific complaints are received, we will look into the issue.”