STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Omni buses steer away from distancing norms?

Ahead of festival season, all seats made available for booking online as against 60% mandated by government

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Screenshot of an online booking app shows all seats of an omni bus being available for reservation | Express

Screenshot of an online booking app shows all seats of an omni bus being available for reservation | Express

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the health department’s warning that people should maintain caution during the festival season, and prevent a repeat of the post-Onam surge in Kerala, physical distancing norms are being flouted in private omni buses. The buses have been operated with full capacity during weekends. 

Screenshot of an online booking
app shows all seats of an omni
bus being available for reservation
| Express

Surprisingly, all the seats and sleeper berths in both AC and non-AC omni buses were made available for booking through online and mobile apps such as ‘redBus’.

The government norms restrict the carrying capacity of buses to less than 60 per cent. Particularly, in AC seater-cum-sleeper buses which have double sleeper berths and one-plus-one (1+1) seating layout, commuters are allowed to book tickets for all the seats and berths.

These buses have a seating capacity of 34 to 44. This violation of physical distancing norms not only puts commuters at risk of contracting Covid, but also leaves their contacts and family members vulnerable, say passengers. 

However, omni bus operators blamed the shortcomings of the ticket booking software and claimed that occupancy levels in buses still remain at less than 60 per cent.

A Anbalagan, General Secretary, All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association said the average occupancy level in omni buses is 57 per cent during weekdays and stood at 78 per cent last Sunday only. “Commuters who travel with friends and family members prefer double berths because of which one of the berths is not blocked online. The ticket booking software is being upgraded. We provide single sleeper berths as well,” he said.  

Anabalgan added that only 500 buses are being operated ahead of Ayutha Pooja, while last year, 2,700 buses ran during the same period. “We are trying our best to ensure that buses are operated as per government guidelines,” A section of omni buses resumed their operation recently after the State government waived off six months’ road tax for over 917 omni buses registered in the State.

However, major bus operators are yet to resume services demanding government’s nod for running buses with full capacity.  Meanwhile, commuters alleged that scarcity of SETC buses bound for Chennai from Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and other towns forced them to opt for omni buses. A Bakiyaraj of Malaikottai, Tiruchy said, “SETC is yet to resume most of its services.

Omni bus timings have been tweaked in such a way that they are operated when government bus services aren’t available around midnight.”  When contacted, transport officials said it’s up to the local bodies and health department to ensure physical distancing in private buses. “If any specific complaints are received, we will look into the issue.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omni bus redBus
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp