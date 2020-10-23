Teaming thinking tools with timeless Thirukkurals

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three sections, 133 chapters and 1,330 couplets. For centuries, Thirukkural, the magnum opus by Sangam poet Thiruvalluvar has found its way into everyday conversations, influenced the ideologies of world leaders, propagated good virtues, and, given hope to those in the darkest of places.

In recent times, with love and respect for the Tamil language and culture growing steadily across the globe, the two-line verses on different aphoristic teachings have often become recurrent features in memorabilia and novelty products. To take these messages to a wide audience, Heutetrend, a corporate gifting and branding company, has created eco-friendly pencils with verses from the Thirukkural printed on it. “We are a four-year-old company and our aim, as the name suggests — Heutetrend (‘Heute’ German for Today) — is to trend and adapt along with time.

We’ve always worked towards creating products that are not only of value as a novelty but also a learning tool, something that is utilitarian and sustainable. Along the lines of this school of thought, during the lockdown, we decided to come out with pencils, with the verses of Thirukkural printed on them,” explains Umamaheswari Rathinasabapathy, MD, who runs the company along wi t h Prathiba Janakiram (MD). Pointing to how in the current scenario most children are pushed to study for marks instead of gaining knowledge, Uma suggests that this trend should change.

She believes such tools can spark a sense of curiosity among the younger generation. “‘Memorise at least 10 Thirukkurals for the 10 mark question’, is what we often hear in schools. What do children do? They memorise the verses for the sake of it, reproduce it during the exam and later forget. Sadly, though they learn the couplets along with its meaning, it’s only on a superficial level. They seldom understand the context and the layered meaning that Valluvar has conveyed.

Each box contains ten pencils with the couplets from a specific chapteron

While the model of education has to be ramified, we should also be mindful of how we present the content to children. We created this product because of the sheer love and respect we have for the language, and to create awareness about Thirukkural,” she tells us. The pencils, made out of recycled newsprint papers are passed through the processing machine, dried and polished before the Kurals are printed on them and boxed. “The pencils, manufactured at our facility in Bengaluru, are packed in individual boxes.

Each box contains ten pencils with the couplets from a specific Adhigaram (chapter) like Kadavul Vazhthu, VaanSirappu, and Ilvazhkai, among others, printed on it,” she details, adding that single pieces can also be procured on request. The pencils will soon be launched at different institutions and corporates. “We want to conduct the initial launch at Tamil Sangams, at the education department and educational institutions. We are also in the process of introducing variants including Aathichudi pencils,” she informs us.

The pencils are priced at Rs 72 (per box). For details, visit: www.heutetrend.com, or call 9840868765