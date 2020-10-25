World Statistics Day observed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Saturday said the Department of Economics and Statistics should develop an innovative and reliable data collection system that would help form a framework that is both impressive and reliable.

Delivering a special address at an event organised by the department to mark the Third World Statistics Day, Shanmugam highlighted how the availability of data during the pandemic enabled the State to ramp up its infrastructure and take necessary action.

Minister Sellur K Raju, who inaugurated the event, highlighted the importance of statistics in policy making and framing programmes, and released four books – SDG Tamil Nadu Indicator Framework

(a book on indicators that would be used to monitor Sustainable Development Goals); TN At A Glance (a compilation of the State’s current statistical profile); Key Development Indicators: 1950-2020; and Estimates of State Domestic Product Tamil Nadu: 2019-2020.