Madras Super Store finds new home in Villivakkam, Red Hills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Pandemic or not, people will always be open to shopping. Having said that, the past few months have definitely changed people’s priority in terms of spending patterns. That’s where we step in as a multibrand store — with more than 50 brands — that has a lot to offer to patrons from all economic strata,” says JP Alex, confidently, standing in front of his newly opened franchise of Madras Super Store.

The franchise in Villivakkam was inaugurated on Monday by Rahul Bohra, CEO of the flagship store in Purasaiwalkam; JP Alex, owner of the franchise in Villivakkam; and Naveen Bokadia and Akshay Baid, owners of the franchise in Red Hills. The three-storied building, sprawling across 12,000 sq ft, is located at Villivakkam on the Madras Thiruvallur High Road.

Signage bearing Madras Super Store, with Chennai Central Station as logo, sitting prominently on the red-colored building is hard to miss. “Unlike a commercial hub like T Nagar, Villivakkam is a residential hub. People from areas such as Villivakkam, Kolathur and other neighbourhoods have to commute long distances for shopping every time. That’s where we aim to bridge the gap,” he assures.

As you step in, the ground floor offers an array of options in women’s wear, the first floor is dedicated to kids, and the third floor to men’s wear comprising formal, informal and wedding wear. “We will be following sanitisation protocols as suggested by the government. Patrons will be screened for their temperature, and wearing a mask is mandatory.

Since it’s a three-storied building, social distancing is relatively easier to maintain. The store is a big advantage to brand-conscious people because the originals are available at 70 per cent offer round the year. We procure the garments directly from the head companies of various brands and hence the difference in pricing. New collections will be introduced every two months,” elaborates Alex.

This apart, the 6,000 sq ft franchise store in Red Hills — offering clothes from more than 50 brands — was launched on the same day.

New kids’ section

The flagship store in Purasaiwalkam also got its kids-exclusive section on Monday. “The flagship store was kicked off last year and it has been a huge success because of the pricing. If things continue at the same pace then we will think about expanding it pan-India,” says Alex.

For details, visit: No. 2, Madras Thiruvallur High Road, Sidco Industrial Estate, Villivakkam (OR) No. 1/230 A GNT Bypass Road