Renovated block opens at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Orthopaedic block at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has been renovated with state-of-art infrastructure including separate clinics for male and female outpatients. Doctors from the department said the newly inaugurated block has separate clinics for arthroplasty, arthroscopy, spine related problems and pediatric orthopaedics.

The new block was inaugurated on October 24 by dean of the hospital, Dr P Balaji. Further, to commemorate the week-long celebrates of the World Osteoporosis Day, a special bone mineral density camp was conducted in the department where 200 patients from north Chennai participated, said the doctor.