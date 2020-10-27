Two buildings collapse in Chennai, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An old three-storey building opposite to New College collapsed in Royapettah in Chennai. The police claimed there were no casualties since it was an abandoned building.

“We have contacted the owner of the building for enquiry,” said a police officer.

The collapse resulted in huge dispersal of dust and sand, said the residents.

Fire and rescue personnel from Marina were rushed to the spot to clear the debris on the road.

Meanwhile, another building’s front portion also collapsed at the Egmore High Road in the city. No casualties were reported.