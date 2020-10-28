Chennai hospitality units to register for self certification on SAATHI portal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Collectorate has requested all hotels, restaurants and other hospitality units, to register themselves on the Tourism Ministry’s SAATHI website for self certification.

According to a press release by Collector R Seethalakshmi, all hospitality units in the city can register on www.nidhi.nic.in and www.saathi.qcin.org websites and get self certification, which will help them increase business and also enable workers to participate in a training programme conducted by the Union Tourism Ministry.

The registerers should also e-mail the details to tochn2@gmail.com.

For further details, contact TN Tourism Development Corporation office on 044-25333358 or e-mail to tochn2@gmail.com. SAATHI is a Centre initiative launched to assist in preparing the hospitality industry against Covid-19.