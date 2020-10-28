Chennai hospitality units to register for self certification on SAATHI portal
The Chennai Collectorate has requested all hotels, restaurants and other hospitality units, to register themselves on the Tourism Ministry’s SAATHI website for self certification.
Published: 28th October 2020 07:21 AM | Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:21 AM
According to a press release by Collector R Seethalakshmi, all hospitality units in the city can register on www.nidhi.nic.in and www.saathi.qcin.org websites and get self certification, which will help them increase business and also enable workers to participate in a training programme conducted by the Union Tourism Ministry.
The registerers should also e-mail the details to tochn2@gmail.com.
For further details, contact TN Tourism Development Corporation office on 044-25333358 or e-mail to tochn2@gmail.com. SAATHI is a Centre initiative launched to assist in preparing the hospitality industry against Covid-19.